JCPenney Launches Dorm Shops

JCPenney (Plano, Texas) announced that it is launching dorm shops in 500 of its stores this week.

The 400-square-foot shop in shops are being debuted in anticipation of back-to-school shopping and will include a variety of products for the student going off to college, including bedding, bath products and room décor.

The stores are also expanding their normal merchandise offerings for these seasonal shops to include mini refrigerators, microwaves, storage products as well as laptops, which will soon be added to the mix.

According to a press release, select stores will also feature colligate-branded items for area colleges, such as a Texas A&M University blanket, a University of Arizona logo pillow or a West Virginia University laundry hamper.