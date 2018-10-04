JCPenney Names New CEO

JCPenney (Plano, Texas) has hired a new chief executive officer to lead the company: Jill Soltau will take the helm in mid-October.

Soltau will join the company from Jo-Ann Stores (Hudson, Ohio), where she has served as president and ceo since March 2015. While there, the company’s online operations were expanded and business revitalized, according to Atlanta Journal Constitution. She has also worked for Kohl’s (Menomonee Falls, Wis.) and Sears (Hoffman Estates, Ill.) during her 30-year career in various retail roles.

Soltau succeeds Marvin Ellison who stepped down from ceo this summer to lead Lowe’s (Mooresville, N.C.). With her move to JCPenney, she has resigned from her post at Jo-Ann Stores effective immediately.