JCPenney Names New Cfo

JCPenney (Plano, Texas) has named Jeffrey David as its new cfo.

Previously, Davis served as cfo of Darden Restaurants (Orlando, Fla.) and has held positions at Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) U.S. stores, Lakeland Tours (Charlottesville, Va.), McKesson Corp. (San Francisco) and The Hillman Co. (Pittsburgh), according to the Dallas Business Journal. He replaces interim CFO Andrew Drexler.

"Jeff's expertise will also be a tremendous asset to JCPenney as we continue to differentiate our business in a competitive retail climate and further strengthen our balance sheet moving forward,” said JCPenney CEO Marvin Ellison.