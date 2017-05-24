JCPenney Names New Cmo

JCPenney (Plano, Texas) announced that it has named a new chief marketing officer, a post that has been vacant for two months. Marci Grebstein will fill the position that was previously held by Mary Beth West. West left in March to take a position with Hershey (Derry Township, Pa.).

Grebstein will join the company in June. The retailer plans to put more focus on its digital and social marketing and consequently named Grebstein’s digital capabilities and experience as one of the reasons she was selected for the position.

She was most recently cmo for Lowe’s (Mooresville, N.C.), reports AdvertisingAge.