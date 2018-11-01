JCPenney Names New Interim CFO

Plano, Texas-based JCPenney has named its second interim Chief Financial Officer in less than a month.

The retailer announced that Michael Fung will assume the role, which was originally assigned to Jerry Murray after Jeffrey Davis announced he was stepping down as CFO Oct. 1, 2018.

Fung most recently served as interim CFO at both Neiman Marcus (Dallas) and 99 Cents Only Stores (Commerce, Calif.). He has more than 40 years of finance experience and is retired from Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart, according to Dallas Innovates.