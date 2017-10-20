JCPenney Overhauls Fine Jewelry Department

JCPenney (Plano, Texas) has overhauled and branded its fine jewelry department in time for the holiday shopping season. The department, which previously was not branded, is now known as JCPenney Co. Fine Jewelry, Est. 1902 as a nod to the company’s heritage.

The overhaul also includes adding new assortment to its merchandising, including an array of smartwatches, and increased training for sales associates. There will be an “interactive” presentation that encourages shoppers to touch and interact with watches.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the move to overhaul the department comes ahead of the holiday shopping season because shoppers who come to look at fine jewelry are apt to shop elsewhere in the store, as well.