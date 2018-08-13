JCPenney Plans 500 Baby Shops

Plano, Texas-based JCPenney has announced that starting August 30 it will open 500 baby shop-in-shops amid the closing of Babies “R” Us. The baby store chain recently shuttered its remaining 200 stores after its parent company Toys “R” Us (Wayne, N.J.) filed for bankruptcy.

Adding the shop-in-shops will expand its baby product lines, offering cribs, high chairs, strollers and car seats, reports CBS News, which it has previously only sold online. JCPenney will be debuting the shops in locations where Babies “R” Us stores were previously located.

The department store brand joins other retailers in staking claim in the baby sector, including Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.), which recently refreshed the baby section of its website; BuyBuy Baby (Union Township, N.J.), which offered to help Babies “R” Us customers who had registered at the now-defunct store; Target (Minneapolis), which has expanded Cloud Island, its private label baby collection; and Amazon (Seattle), which has partnered with Khloe Kardashian to promote its baby registries on social media.