JCPenney Reinstates Apple Pay

JCPenney (Plano, Texas) has reinstated the use of Apple Pay at its locations, according to The Mac Observer. Reportedly a JCPenney support employee Tweeted that the offering would be available again by June 19.

The department store retailer had stopped accepting Apple Pay and other contactless payments a few months prior, after reportedly trying to meet a deadline given by Visa, asking retailers to “move from magnetic stripe contactless technology to … EMV technology,” The Mac Observer reports.