JCPenney Reinstates Apple Pay

The department store retailer faced backlash after taking away the payment option without much warning
Posted June 28, 2019
JCPenney (Plano, Texas) has reinstated the use of Apple Pay at its locations, according to The Mac Observer. Reportedly a JCPenney support employee Tweeted that the offering would be available again by June 19.
The department store retailer had stopped accepting Apple Pay and other contactless payments a few months prior, after reportedly trying to meet a deadline given by Visa, asking retailers to “move from magnetic stripe contactless technology to … EMV technology,” The Mac Observer reports.