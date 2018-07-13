JCPenney Relaunches Arizona Brand

JCPenney (Plano, Texas) has relaunched its 29-year-old private-label brand called Arizona in an overhaul meant to appeal primarily to teen shoppers, and to improve weakening sales. This was the first time the company has significantly updated the brand since 2012, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

This recent overhaul brought changes to the brand’s styling, marketing, in-store displays and product development cycle, after having gleaned insights with consumer research studies over the past year. It also tapped teen YouTube influencers to be the face of the brand: twin sisters Brooklyn and Baily McKnight.

The remix launches in stores today in time for this year’s back-to-school shopping season.