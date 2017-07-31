JCPenney Renews Liz Claiborne Agreement

JCPenney (Plano, Texas), together with the Safilo Group (Padua, Italy), has renewed its licensing agreement with Liz Claiborne (New York) for its Claiborne eyewear collections.

The department store will continue to sell the eyewear brand until 2022, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

Italian manufacturer Safilo began producing and distributing Liz Claiborne optical frames in 2003. It also produces and distributes eyewear for Fendi, Dior, Max Mara, Elie Saab and Marc Jacobs, and will soon launch Givenchy.