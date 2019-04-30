JCPenney Replaces Menswear Chief

JCPenney (Plano, Texas) has replaced its menswear chief James Starke with Jeff Useforge, whose new title is Senior VP and General Merchandise Manager of Men’s and Children’s.

Starke led menswear at JCPenney for 13 years, according to Retail Dive. Reportedly the switch happened in February but wasn’t reported until Women’s Wear Daily broke the story last Wednesday.

Useforge has been at JCPenney for 8-plus years, reports Retail Dive, and has worked at other retailers including Saks, Goody’s, Kohl’s and Bon-Ton.