JCPenney’s Chief Customer Officer Steps Down

JCPenney (Plano, Texas) is on the search for a new Chief Customer Officer, after current CCO Marci Grebstein announced that she will be leaving the company Feb. 3.

Grebstein joined the company in 2017 and is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities. Grebstein’s replacement will mark the company’s third CCO in four years; her predecessor was in the role only two years before stepping down, according to AdAge.

The news follows the company’s appointment of Truett Horne to that of Chief Transformation Officer earlier this week.