JCPenney Updates Loyalty Program

JCPenney (Plano, Texas) announced that it has overhauled its loyalty program as a way to encourage existing customers to spend and shop more at the retailer. The announcement comes after the retailer has experienced three quarters of comparable sales declines.

The program updates include allowing customers to roll points from one month to the next. Previously, points would expire after one month. Also, now customers can earn more than one $10 reward a month.

The overhaul also allows customers to earn points when they shop at its in-store Sephora (Paris) shops. When they do, they will earn points through JCPenney’s loyalty program as well as through Sephora.

Loyalty members will also have access to special prices and members-only shopping events where they can earn points, reports Fortune.