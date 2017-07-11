JCPenney's Cfo to Depart

Ed Record, the cfo of JCPenney (Plano, Texas), is stepping down this August.

Record has been the retailer’s executive vp and cfo since March 2014, reports the Dallas Business Journal. Previously, he was coo and cfo at Houston’s Stage Stores and also held leadership roles at Kohl’s and Belk.

“JCPenney is well positioned for the future, and I will continue to follow the company closely as the team builds on the positive momentum it has experienced over the last few years," said Record.

Andrew Drexler, JCPenney’s senior vp, chief accounting officer and controller, will serve as interim cfo until a replacement is found.