J.Crew Attempts Brand Turnaround

J.Crew’s (New York) Chief Executive Officer James Brett shared details about his plans to revive business following 15 quarters of falling comparable sales.

Brett, who took over the role in June 2017, has plotted a multipronged approach to improving figures, including expanding its sizes and fits to accommodate a larger variety of body shapes. Along with new fits, it plans to readjust its style: While the brand had been trending toward a more New York-fashion aesthetic, it will now include more "California-inspired" styles, with soft textures and floral prints.

The company is also dropping prices in a move to attract more customers. Additionally, it is teaming up with different global retailers to sell products through their channels, including at John Lewis (London), Hudson’s Bay (Brampton, Canada) and ASOS (London).

Most of these changes will roll out in the coming weeks, according to The Wall Street Journal.