J.Crew CEO, CMO Resign

This past Saturday, J.Crew (New York) announced the departure of its CEO Jim Brett and its Chief Marketing Officer Vanessa Holden. The retailer said the two exits are unrelated.

Brett is considered an industry veteran, with previous experience as President at West Elm. The company said the ouster of its CEO was a mutual decision made by Brett and the Board of Directors. He will be replaced by four senior J.Crew executives: President and COO Michael Nicholson; President and Chief Experience Officer Adam Brotman; Chief Administrative Officer Lynda Markoe; and President of sister brand Madewell, Libby Wadle.

Holden is also a former West Elm executive, serving as Senior VP and Creative Director for the company. Prior to starting her role at J.Crew in July 2017, she was with agency Sub Rosa. The company has yet to name her replacement.

In September the retailer debuted an ad campaign called New Crew, which ditches the brand’s former “preppy core” identity for a more inclusive and diverse one, reports Ad Age. Holden explained the new campaign last week at Ad Age’s Next conference.