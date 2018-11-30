J.Crew Cuts Two Brands

J.Crew (New York) is reportedly discontinuing two of its brands as the company looks to focus on the J.Crew brand and return it to profitable growth.

The Wall Street Journal reports that an internal memo was distributed to employees saying that the company’s budget-line Mercantile was being discontinued as well as its new Nevereven brand. In streamlining its brand offerings, the company will put more focus on its lower-cost “factory” business.

The Mercantile brand is currently sold through Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle), so the news also raises questions about the companies’ partnership and whether it will continue.