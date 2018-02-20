J.Crew Hires Chief Experience Officer

J.Crew (New York) has announced its hiring of former Starbucks (Seattle) executive Adam Brotman as its first chief experience officer. The hiring of Brotman is a signal that the apparel brand intends to revamp its customer experience by way of “digital-first” omnichannel engagement, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

During Brotman’s tenure at Starbucks, where he was evp global retail operations and partner digital engagement, he was heavily credited for the brand’s digital success, launching successful mobile payment and app initiatives. In addition to his work at Starbucks, he has also been a member of Neiman Marcus’ (Dallas) board, from which he will be resigning today.

Other recent moves from J.Crew reflect its intent to appeal to younger shoppers, primarily millennials, including the appointment of a Spotify (London) exec to its board and a partnership with New York-based WeWork.