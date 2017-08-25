J.Crew Names Cfo

J.Crew Group (New York) named Vincent Zanna as its new chief financial officer. Zanna was previously the company’s treasurer and senior vice president of finance. He will continue to report to Michael Nicholson who was serving as both chief operating officer and cfo.

The announcement came on the heels of the company’s latest quarterly earnings, which revealed that total revenue for the company fell 2 percent and same-store sales declined 5 percent. The company’s Madewell brand saw a 19 percent increase in sales, but those at J.Crew stores fell 7 percent, reports Bloomberg.

The news also follows the retailer’s debt exchange last month, wherein the maturity on its pay-in-kind notes was pushed from 2019 to 2021.