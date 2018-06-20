J.Crew Names Chief Design Officer

J.Crew (New York) has named a new Chief Design Officer, Johanna Uurasjarvi. Uurasjarvi was previously Creative Director for West Elm (New York) as well as Anthropologie (Philadelphia). At both companies, she worked alongside Jim Brett, who was named J.Crew Group’s Chief Executive Officer last year.

According to Fortune, the hope is that Uurasjarvi will be able to revive the J.Crew brand, which has struggled in recent years, along with its Crewcuts and Mercantile banners. (Another of the company’s banners, Madewell, has seen robust growth but has its own design team.)