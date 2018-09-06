J.Crew Partners with Amazon

J.Crew (San Francisco) has teamed up with Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle) to offer its less-expensive Mercantile brand on the ecommerce website.

The dedicated storefront on Amazon's website opened yesterday in a move that marks a shift in strategy by J.Crew, which has resisted selling its products on Amazon in the past. According to CNBC, the move comes as Amazon seeks to ramp up its fashion image and as J.Crew seeks to expand its reach and attract new shoppers.

Amazon Prime members will be able to get free shopping on the Mercantile products.