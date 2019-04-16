JD Sports Posts Record Returns

JD Sports (Bury, U.K.) reported record profits this week thanks so consumer demand for athletic attire and the retailer’s expansion into the U.S., according to The Guardian. Pretax profits were up 15 percent to £340 million and like-for-like sales grew 6 percent in the year to February 2.

The retailer “has the necessary agility to continue to exceed consumer expectations and prosper in an increasing number of international markets,” said Peter Cowgill, executive chairman.

JD is in the process of purchasing struggling footwear retailer Footasylum for £90 million.