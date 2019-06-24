Jennifer Acevedo Named Associate Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of VMSD

Jennifer Acevedo has been promoted from Editor-in-Chief of VMSD magazine to Associate Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of VMSD. Jennifer will continue her role as the brand’s content leader and chair of its annual conference, the International Retail Design Conference (IRDC; irdconline.com). In addition, she will support the publisher in both strategic and tactical initiatives in managing the growth of the brand.

Jennifer joined ST Media Group Intl. in December 2015 and brings 25 years of editorial content and new product development experience to the team.

“I am positive that with Jennifer’s creativity, passion for the industry and business acumen, she is up to the challenge,” says Murray Kasmenn, President of ST Media Group Intl.

"It hasn’t taken me long to fall in love with the VMSD brand and its audience, and I’m so excited to begin this next chapter as we continue to elevate the publication and our IRDC conference as go-to resources for store design and visual merchandising professionals," says Acevedo.

About VMSD

Now in its 122nd year of publication, Cincinnati-based VMSD (Visual Merchandising + Store Design) magazine is the leading publication for retail designers and store display professionals, serving the retail industry since 1897. Every month, VMSD showcases the latest store designs and visual displays, presents merchandising strategies and new products, and reports on industry news and events. Celebrating the art and science of retail design, VMSD delivers information and inspiration straight from the high-level executives that drive this industry. VMSD is owned and published by ST Media Group Intl. Learn more at vmsd.com.

About ST Media Group Intl.

ST Media Group is a global provider of trade information and industry news across their family of brands. Serving the industry for over 100 years, ST Media Group services those in the signage and graphics, retail design, and package design industries through a plethora of digital and print media outlets, as well as industry events.