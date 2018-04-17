Jet.com Traffic Takes a Dive

Due to parent company Walmart Stores Inc.’s (Bentonville, Ark.) decision to pull back marketing efforts, Jet.com (Hoboken, N.J.) has experienced a 60-percent drop in monthly site visits compared to this time last year.

During the same time frame, Walmart.com site visits have increased by 5 percent – something that’s credited to the retailer revamping the look and feel of its website, forming new partnerships and expanding home-delivery options, according to Bloomberg.

In February, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told analysts that Jet will focus on urban markets like New York, where it’s highly visible in billboard and subway advertising, opting to grow in other markets later in the future.