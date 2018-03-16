J.Jill Names Next CEO

J.Jill (Quincy, Mass.) has announced Linda Heasley as its next chief executive officer. Heasley will assume the role on April 16, succeeding Paula Bennett who will retire.

Heasley has served on the J.Jill board since March 2017 and previously was the CEO for The HoneyBaked Ham Co. (Norcross, Ga.), Lane Bryant Inc. (Columbus, Ohio) and Limited Stores (New Albany, Ohio). During her stints with Lane Bryant and Limited, Heasley was credited for revitalizing both brands.

Bennett will stay on for the next four weeks to provide a smooth transition for Heasley, according to Women’s Wear Daily.