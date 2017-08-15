Jo-Ann Debuts Rebranding

Jo-Ann Stores (Hudson, Ohio) debuted its new rebranding, featuring a modernized green logo. In addition to the new branding, the company also unveiled a new advertising campaign and mobile app.

The new campaign spotlights how various customers get creative, including “a social knitter whose stitches mend hearts” and “an apparel entrepreneur who employs refugee women,” according to a press release. It complements the brand’s new app, which allows users to upload the various ways they get creative, including photos and videos of their latest projects, as well as music. The app will also allow users to shop for supplies, find project ideas and redeem mobile coupons, reports Cleveland.com.