Joann Undergoes Rebranding

Joann Fabric and Craft Stores (Hudson, Ohio) is unveiling a new store design following a rebranding that included changing its name simply to “Joann.” The new designs feature an emphasis on crafting as an entire category, rather than solely focusing on fabrics and sewing accessories.

The retailer has shaken up its color scheme, introducing a vibrant light green, rather than the former dark green. It also features various stations sections within the store dedicated to yarn and knitting (called “Knit It”) and faux florals (“Bloom Room”). The revamped concept is centered around sharing, DIY and tutorials, which it showcases through its recent acquisition of Creativebug, which Joann SVP of Marketing, E-commerce, Steve Miller, called the “Netflix for DIY.” It plans to stream tutorials in-store for groups to follow along.

The new design is featured at the company’s flagship Columbus, Ohio, store and will be rolled out to 800 stores throughout the fall and next year, according to AdWeek.