Job Openings at All-Time High

Despite the increasing number of store closures, job openings are at an all-time high.

The data comes from the U.S. Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, which revealed that at the end of August, there were 7.1 million vacancies and only 5.8 new hires. This was the greatest discrepancy since the survey began tracking numbers 18 years ago.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, this means that retailers will have to work harder to attract and retain talent. As the holidays continue to approach, these numbers are only expected to grow.