Jockey Enters New Category

Jockey (Kenosha, Wis.) is launching a "Sport Outdoor" collection for men.

The new collection includes boxer briefs, midway briefs, a crew neck T-shirt and a v-neck T-shirt, reports Women’s Wear Daily, and features moisture-wicking and odor-fighting technology.

“[The company] sees the outdoor category as an exciting opportunity to deliver our underwear expertise where performance and functionality is appreciated among non-traditional sport consumers,” said Rob Styles, Jockey’s vp of men’s merchandising and design.

Jockey’s Sport Outdoor line will be sold at 800 Kohl's and Macy’s locations.