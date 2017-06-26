Jockey Enters New Category

Launches 'Sport Outdoor' collection at Macy’s, Kohl's
Posted June 26, 2017

Jockey (Kenosha, Wis.) is launching a "Sport Outdoor" collection for men.

The new collection includes boxer briefs, midway briefs, a crew neck T-shirt and a v-neck T-shirt, reports Women’s Wear Daily, and features moisture-wicking and odor-fighting technology.

“[The company] sees the outdoor category as an exciting opportunity to deliver our underwear expertise where performance and functionality is appreciated among non-traditional sport consumers,” said Rob Styles, Jockey’s vp of men’s merchandising and design.

Jockey’s Sport Outdoor line will be sold at 800 Kohl's and Macy’s locations.

Headlines

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.