Joe Nevin to Leave Bergmeyer

After 35 years, Joe Nevin, Senior Principal, Bergmeyer (Boston) will leave Bergmeyer to pursue the next phase of his career. “I’d like to recognize and thank the clients, the Bergmeyer family and the partners that I have had the privilege to work with over the years” said Nevin. “I am proud of the opportunities and successes that we created together.”

Nevin’s many contributions and years of service include the founding of the firm’s retail specialty. His last day in the office will be September 21, 2018.