Joe’s Jeans Returns to NY

New York-based Joe’s Jeans will open a new flagship in New York’s SoHo district next month. This follows its decision to close its SoHo flagship in July 2018 after sales dropped nearly 10 percent and the company decided the space was too large.

Consequently, the new space (which is only doors down from the former space) will be smaller and will feature more experiential elements, such as a collaborative piece by artist Collette Miller who will paint a pair of angel wings on an interior wall where customers can take selfies. The space will also feature a “clean aesthetic” and additional collaborations in the future, according to Glossy.