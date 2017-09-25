John Hardy Opens Third U.S. Store

Balinese jewelry brand John Hardy (Hong Kong) will opens its third location in the U.S. in Los Angeles later this month.

As a nod to the John Hardy jewelry workshop in Ubud, Bali, the new 700-square-foot store features a hammered silver wall and bronze sculptures with the brand’s collections presented in a gallery like setting, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

“The new Century City space is designed inspire creativity and connection,” said John Hardy's CEO Robert Hanson.