John Hardy Opens Third U.S. Store

Offers immersive retail experience
Posted September 25, 2017

Balinese jewelry brand John Hardy (Hong Kong) will opens its third location in the U.S. in Los Angeles later this month.

As a nod to the John Hardy jewelry workshop in Ubud, Bali, the new 700-square-foot store features a hammered silver wall and bronze sculptures with the brand’s collections presented in a gallery like setting, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

“The new Century City space is designed inspire creativity and connection,” said John Hardy's CEO Robert Hanson.

