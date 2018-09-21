John Lewis Debuts Christmas Shop

John Lewis & Partners (London) debuted its Christmas Shop yesterday morning at its flagship store in London on Oxford Street.

The shop-in-shop is rainbow themed with a rainbow room that features more than 60 shades of plain glass ornaments arranged by hue. It also includes a wall of tinsel in 30 different vibrant shades for Christmas tree dressing, as well as a “Rainbow Avenue of Light” with more than 136,000 twinkling lights in different colors.

The Christmas Shop also showcases a variety of ideas to inspire guests, such as an underwater-inspired “Sapphire” theme and a Christmas forest filled with dozens of real and artificial trees, according to Good Housekeeping.