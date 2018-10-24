John Lewis Opens Rooftop Ice Rink

Leading up to the holiday season, John Lewis & Partners (London) has unveiled in its Oxford Street store the John Lewis Frost Fair, which is a nod to the 17th-century tradition where shop owners would sell hot gin when the River Thames froze over.

Consequently, the department store has opened a rooftop ice rink and is serving a range of hot gin cocktails at the rooftop bar. Customers can also book hideaway booths where they are sheltered from the cold weather and can order a variety of hot food including freshly baked pies.

The rooftop festivities are open through January 6, according to Good Housekeeping.