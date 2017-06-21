John Lewis Remodels Nottingham Flagship

John Lewis (London) is investing approximately $2.5 million to overhaul its flagship store in Nottingham, England. The store will remain open throughout the remodel, which is expected to be completed by October 2017.

The 138,000-square-foot store will receive new flooring and lighting as well as new, modern displays that are designed to make the department store easier to shop. The beauty department will increase by one-third, and a “Shavata Studio” will be added to the beauty department offering new services including lash extensions, manicures and pedicures.

The store will also feature a new Nespresso (Lausanne, Switzerland) boutique on its ground floor, which will complement the Nespresso machines that are already being sold in stores. Customers will be able to taste different coffees made with Nespresso machines and accessories, reports Nottingham Post.