John Lewis Unveils Revamped Identity

John Lewis (London) has debuted a new identity, complete with a new name. The British retailer now known as John Lewis & Partners unveiled a new logo and website design that features a more modernist aesthetic with a black-and-white background and minimalist font.

According to Women's Wear Daily, the name change is intended to reflect the fact that the retailer is employee-owned as well as the retailer's push to increase the amount of exclusive merchandise it sells to 50 percent of its total offerings.

To highlight that, the retailer also revamped the women's wear department at its London flagship on Oxford Street where its main in-house label, John Lewis & Partners, is now prominently featured at the center of the sales floor. It plans to roll this structure out to 15 additional store locations.