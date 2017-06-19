John Mackey to Stay as Whole Foods Ceo

John Mackey, founder and ceo of Whole Foods (Austin, Texas), says he will stay on as top executive in light of Amazon (Seattle) buying the company for $13.7 billion.

With the Amazon deal, Mackey is now worth $75 million, reports Forbes, but has taken a $1 yearly salary and no bonus or stock grants since 2007. He founded the grocery chain in Austin in 1978 and has served as its ceo ever since.

Whole Foods has over 460 stores in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., and has $16 billion in annual revenue.