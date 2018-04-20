Kardashians Closing Dash Boutiques

<p>Dash (Los Angeles) boutiques, owned by Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian, will be closing its two remaining stores next month. The last day the stores will be open for business is expected to by May 31.</p>

<p>The company closed its New York flagship over a year ago, but now is forced to follow suit with its Miami and Los Angeles flagships, as well. According to <em><a href="http://metro.co.uk/2018/04/19/khloe-kourtney-kim-kardashian-close-final-..., the stores are up for lease renewal but they will not commit to additional five-year leases because “they are said to be hemorrhaging money.”</p>

<p>The stores originally opened in 2006 and spawned their own show, called Dash Dolls, which featured store employees. </p>