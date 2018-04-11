Karl Lagerfeld Opening First U.S. Flagship

Karl Lagerfeld (Amsterdam) announced that it will be opening its first U.S. flagship store this weekend.

Located in New York’s SoHo district, the 3320-square-foot store will open to the public on Saturday, April 14. According to Salute, the store features decorative modern settings with marble details, velvet red seats and classic Lagerfeld portraits.

The store will feature Karl Lagerfeld and Karl Lagerfeld Paris ready-to-wear collections for men and women. During the launch, the designer will also debut his makeup collaboration with ModelCo. (Rosebery, Australia), and he may also unveil his capsule collection set to release later this fall with Kaia Gerber.