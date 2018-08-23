Kate Hudson Partners with New York & Co.

New York & Co. (New York) has signed a deal with celebrity Kate Hudson to create her own ready-to-wear brand, as well as serve as ambassador to the company’s Soho Jeans francise.

The unnamed collection is expected to be sold wholesale so that it can be purchased in stores outside of New York & Co., which would be a first for the retailer. The collection will also have its own dedicated e-commerce platform.

The move comes as the company looks to increase its digital sales and potentially enter into more celebrity collaborations, according to Women’s Wear Daily.