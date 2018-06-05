Kate Spade Found Dead in NYC Apartment, Apparent Suicide

Kate Spade, the designer behind the Kate Spade (New York) and Frances Valentine (New York) brands, was found dead Tuesday morning, June 5, 2018, in her Manhattan apartment. Discovered by her housekeeper at her home on Park Avenue in New York, the designer had apparently committed suicide and left a note, according to CBS New York. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Last year, Coach (New York) purchased the Kate Spade company in a deal that totaled $2.4 billion.

Spade, born Katherine Brosnahan, graduated from Arizona State University where she met Andy Spade (brother of actor David Spade), reports CBS New York. Together they launched the Kate Spade brand in 1993 and were married in 1994. Spade was 55 years old.