KB Toys May Attempt a Comeback

With Toys "R" Us (Wayne, N.J.) in the process of closing all of its U.S. and U.K. stores, one company is hoping to revive another former toy store chain to fill the void.

According to Retail Dive, Ellia Kassoff, Founder of Strategic Marks and Leaf Brands (Orangeburg, N.Y.), wants to restart the now-defunct KB Toys chain (Pittsfield, Mass.), which liquidated about a decade ago.

To that end, Kassoff has been working for the past few months on a sustainable plan for the endeavor. He reportedly hopes to have stores open in time for the Christmas shopping season.