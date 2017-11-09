Kent & Curwen Launches Concept Store

Kent & Curwen (London) has opened a new concept store in London.

The store, designed by Architecture and Associés (Paris), is housed in a Victorian building that was originally a school for boys. As a nod to the building’s history, the shop's fixtures are inspired by gymnasium equipment.

It also features cream tiles and hand-blown green glass screens that are a nod to traditional pie and mash shops, according to Drapers. Other materials include distressed wood paneling and welded raw steel fixtures.

This flagship store is the first concept store to open since Creative Director Daniel Kearns partnered with David Beckham.