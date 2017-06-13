Kent & Curwen to Open London Store

Kent & Curwen (London) announced it will open its first concept store in London’s Covent Garden this fall. Located in a historic building at 12 Floral Street, the 1800-square-foot store will signify a new global direction for the brand, which is led under the partnership of Creative Director Daniel Kearns and business partner David Beckham.

The store’s design revolves around a central box constructed from aged metal and hand-blown green glass. Other details are inspired by vintage gymnasiums, such as traditional wood paneling used on the ceiling, reports Retail Gazette. The store will also feature skylights and high ceilings, according to Women’s Wear Daily. The interiors are inspired by British history, architecture and cultural references.