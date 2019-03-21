KITH Launches Estee Lauder Partnership

New York-based KITH has teamed up with Estée Lauder and redesigned the third floor of its SoHo flagship in New York to reflect the aesthetic of Estée Lauder’s private office.

For instance, the space features botanical blue wallpaper and even crown molding reminiscent of the founder’s private office. There is also warm wood furniture throughout the space as well as romantic, billowing curtains framing different aspects.

The partnership kicks off the exclusive KITH x Estée Lauder skincare collection, according to designboom.