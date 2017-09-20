Kohl’s to Accept Amazon Returns

Kohl’s (Menomonee Falls, Wis.) announced that it will begin accepting returns for Amazon (Seattle) in 82 of its stores in Los Angeles and Chicago.

The announcement comes on the heels of a partnership the two companies announced earlier this month, whereby select Los Angeles and Chicago Kohl’s stores would host Amazon shop-in-shops.

Now, that partnership is expanded. Customers can bring Amazon returns to these stores, which will pack and ship eligible returns for free to Amazon return centers. The service will begin being offered in October, and the retailer will also designate certain parking spots near the stores’ entrances for the service, reports CNET.