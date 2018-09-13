Kohl’s Debuts PopSugar Collection

Kohl’s (Menomonee Falls, Wis.) has partnered with women’s lifestyle website PopSugar (San Francisco) in its push to attract millennial shoppers, which the company sees as one of its biggest opportunities.

The line debuts today online and in 500 of the company’s brick-and-mortar stores. To celebrate and push the line’s debut, the company has released a new marketing campaign called “Everything is better with a pop of sugar,” which includes a 30-second broadcast spot in addition to an online social media push.

According to Ad Age, the new line is inspired by the website’s social media analysis that predicts popular fashions.