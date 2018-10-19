Kohl’s Expands Amazon Partnership

Menomonee Falls, Wis.-based retailer Kohl’s announced that it is expanding its partnership with Amazon (Seattle) as it unveils “smart home” shops in select markets.

Eight in-store shops will open inside various Milwaukee stores, while a dozen more will debut in Chicago and Los Angeles stores. The company currently already operates 10 in-store Amazon shops, thanks to the companies’ original collaboration a year ago in October 2017.

All of the new shops will open by the end of the month, in time for the holiday shopping season, reports the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.