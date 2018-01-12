Kohl’s Eyes Grocery Partners

Kohl’s (Menomonee Falls, Wis.) intends to try to rent out spaces in some of its department stores to other retailers, with a particular focus on grocery or convenience shops.

The decision comes as the retailer has scaled back about 10 percent of its fixtures and inventory, leaving room in many stores for endeavors like this. It expects to give any potential partners their own space with interior walls separating their operations as well as separate entries.

According to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Kohl’s has been working on the initiative for at least a year, though it has not entered into any deals with other retailers yet.