Kohl’s Inks Nine West Deal

Kohl’s (Menomonee Falls, Wis.) has entered into a deal with Authentic Brands Group (New York) that will bring the Nine West brand to its store shelves next year.

The retailer will be able to offer the brand’s footwear, handbags and outwear, as well as a new women’s apparel collection in a move to attract more female millennial customers. The products will be available in all stores and online starting July 2019.

The news follows the retailer’s latest financial earnings report that revealed total revenues increased 4 percent during the latest quarter, and comparable sales increased 3.1 percent, according to Women’s Wear Daily.